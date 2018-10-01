Zulgad: In the end, Mauer finally let us see that he was No Ordinary Joe

MINNEAPOLIS — In what was likely his last day as a major-league player, Joe Mauer finally let us in. He gave us a glimpse of what made him tick and the fact there was far more there than what most of us had seen over the past 15 years.

As Mauer sat at a table designed for one inside the Twins’ press conference room in Target Field, talking about the emotions of the past few days and how much being able to go behind the plate to catch one ninth-inning pitch on Sunday against the White Sox meant to him, there was one thought that kept coming to mind.

Why didn’t Mauer show this side of himself more often?

In talking about what almost certainly was his final game as a Twin, he smiled and nearly cried. The tears had come earlier but you could tell they weren’t done. He went into a detailed story about how the idea to have him catch one pitch had originated with his father, Jake. But Jake didn’t want to tell Joe and so he told Joe’s wife, Maddie, and from there that set things in motion.

Mauer gave details, he provided insight, he was, for him, an open book. There have been many Twins players who have said the media and public don’t know the real Mauer and on Sunday it became clear we were seeing that person.

There are some athletes who are complete jerks and have such a distrust of the media that they don’t let their guard down. The 35-year-old catcher-turned-first baseman has never been that guy. Mauer always has seemed like a pleasant enough person who had little interest in showing us if he had a personality.

It always has been the feeling here that being such a private person has hurt Mauer with Minnesota fans. Yes, he’s a St. Paul native and former multi-sport standout at Cretin-Derham Hall, but those things haven’t been able to overcome the fact that Mauer is considered bland and boring.

Mauer is one of the greatest Twins’ hitters of all-time — he’s the only catcher in American League history to win a batting title and he did it three times — but the fact he didn’t hit for more power has and always will be used against him.

The biggest strike against Mauer, as unfair as it might have been, is that he had the audacity to sign an eight-year, $184 million contract extension in March 2010. Mauer had been playing on a reasonable four-year, $33 million contract before that, but the fact he was making $23 million per year through this season forever will be held against him.

It only got worse in April 2011 when Mauer was placed on the disabled list with what the Twins termed bilateral leg weakness. Rumors spread about what actually might have been wrong with Mauer and he attempted to refute reports that he was dealing with some type of disease.

One has to wonder what would have happened if Mauer had displayed just a bit more personality and defiance. If just once he had shown some emotion and told the critics what they could do with their thoughts on his lack of power or his contract. If he had held a press conference and said that terming his issue as bilateral leg weakness was incredibly stupid and that he didn’t approve.

We Minnesota sports fans are an interesting bunch. We like stoic-types but we have no respect if we consider you to be a pushover. We ended up putting Mauer in the latter category and thus he spent much of his career not being as popular as he should have been.

If you were to describe an athlete of Mauer’s ability, playing in this town, his hometown, you would be tempted to say he owned the Twin Cities. But that was never close to being the case. Plenty of people liked Mauer but it didn’t go much beyond that.

That might have been different if the Mauer we saw on Sunday had been the Mauer we saw on a regular basis.

This was a guy willing to show us that he wasn’t afraid to cry when he saw his twin daughters waiting for him at first base before the game. This was a guy who didn’t mind talking about how catching one more time was a great surprise to give his father. This was a guy who wasn’t afraid to say he didn’t know what was coming next.

This was a guy we should have seen long ago. If we had, he would have been beloved in his hometown instead of tolerated.