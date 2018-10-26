Zulgad: Positive impression: Gophers have found their quarterback in Tanner Morgan

MINNEAPOLIS — The Gophers did not announce exactly why Zack Annexstad was unable to start in Friday night’s game against Indiana, but this much was clear by the end of the evening. Even when the true freshman is ready to return from injury, it’s unlikely the job will be waiting for him.

Tanner Morgan, a redshirt freshman, looked like a guy who has no intention of relinquishing the position in leading the Gophers to a far-more-difficult-than-it-should-have-been 38-31 victory over the Hoosiers before a sparse crowd on a rainy night at TCF Bank Stadium.

After the Gophers’ defense did everything it could to blow the game, and gave up 22 unanswered points to Indiana in the fourth quarter that left the score tied at 31, Morgan saved the sieve-like unit by finding wide receiver Rashod Bateman on a 67-yard pass 1 minute, 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Bateman got behind the defense, but it was a credit to Morgan that he found him with a nice pass.

Morgan finished 17-of-24 for 302 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, making him the first Gophers quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards since Mitch Leidner did it against Michigan on Oct. 31, 2015.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck did not commit to Morgan afterward, although it’s difficult to believe he won’t start next Saturday at Illinois.

“I love tough decisions,” Fleck said of whether it will be difficult to choose between Morgan and Annexstad. “We’re going to evaluate everything. I’m really proud of (Morgan’s) performance. Zack’s played really well in a lot of areas. But Zack’s not healthy … they are both capable of playing football here and both capable of running our offense at a high level. Both of them are proving that. We’ll continue talking about it in the next few days, see how everybody feels and then make a decision.”

Morgan’s late heroics concluded an impressive first start.

Indiana became the latest opponent to move down the field far too easily against the Gophers, driving for a field goal on its opening drive.

Morgan didn’t flinch.

The Gophers opened with the ball on their own 23-yard line and Morgan completed a 15-yard pas to Bryce Williams. Morgan then hit Bateman on a 25-yard pass and two plays later found Chris Autman-Bell for 21 yards to set up Seth Green’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Morgan completed his first six passes for 98 yards before throwing an incompletion. The only reason that pass to Autman-Bell did not connect was because Indiana’s Marcelino Ball made an outstanding play to break it up. Nonetheless, the Gophers ended that drive with Morgan completing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson to give the Gophers a 14-9 lead.

But that 14-play, 75-yard sequence wasn’t Morgan most impressive work of the quarter.

That came with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left in the second when Minnesota got the ball back at its own 1-yard line after the Hoosiers punted on fourth-and-2 from the Gophers 46. Running back Shannon Brooks, playing in his first game of the season, gained 2 yards. Then Morgan found Johnson on a pass that the dynamic receiver took 52 yards to the Indiana 45.

The Gophers gained only 4 yards on the next two plays and were facing third-and-6 when Morgan found Brooks for 7 yards. A 9-yard completion to Johnson and then a 7-yard run by Brooks made it first-and-10 from the Indiana 18. The Morgan-to-Johnson connection struck again, this time for an 18-yard touchdown that put the Gophers up 21-9. That was the Gophers’ first 99-yard scoring drive since they did it in 2003 at Northwestern, according to Fleck.

The Gophers continued to roll in the third quarter as Emmit Carpenter made a 37-yard field goal on Minnesota’s opening drive of the half and then Brooks rushed for a 17-yard score on the Gophers’ ensuing series to make it 31-9. In typical Gophers fashion, they insisted on making it interesting in the final quarter.

Indiana rallied with two touchdowns to pull within 31-23 thanks in part to a Minnesota defense that can’t help but give up big plays. Morgan did not help matters with 9:52 left in the fourth quarter when his pass was intercepted by safety Bryant Fitzgerald but the Gophers got the ball back on an Indiana turnover. Indiana still managed to tie the score before Morgan’s touchdown pass to Bateman.

After the Gophers’ nonconference victory over Fresno State on Sept. 8, Fleck talked about how Annexstad embraced the pressure that went with the job. Morgan, a cousin of former Kentucky standout quarterback Tim Couch, showed he can do the same and is a more mobile than Annexstad.

Morgan, who played high school football in Kentucky, got his first chance to see game action last Saturday during the Gophers’ embarrassing 53-28 loss at Nebraska. He entered in the second half after Annexstad left because of injury and completed 11 of 16 passes for 214 yards with an interception. Morgan also finished second on the Gophers with 35 yards rushing on four carries and scored on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Gophers had scored only eight points in the first half — and were trailing by 20 after two quarters — but were able to score 20 points in the final 30 minutes. Morgan looked as if he might be able to provide a spark to an offense that possesses some real talent at wide receiver.

That list that includes Johnson (five receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns on five targets on Friday); Bateman (four receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown on six targets); Demetrius Douglas (three receptions for 43 yards on five targets); and Autman-Bell (two receptions for 23 yards on three targets).

Those four had a good connection with Annexstad but it appears to be even better with Morgan.

Might be is the key here.

It’s only been six quarters and Indiana’s defense isn’t exactly the ’85 Bears. Morgan, though, did save the Gophers on Friday night and made a case that he deserves to continue in the starting role for the Gophers this season and maybe into next.