Zulgad: Slow, old and in big trouble? Wild have look of a washed up team

When does a small sample size become a troubling trend?

That’s the question the Minnesota Wild faced on Saturday night after giving up a franchise-record 57 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina at Xcel Energy Center. Only four games into the season the Wild look slow, old and only capable of being a competitive team for minutes at a time.

The first period? Forget it. The second period? Maybe they’ll show up. The third period? That’s when they become the Furious Rallies. The only reason the Wild have posted four points using this formula is because goalie Devan Dubnyk has spent the early season doing his best Ken Dryden impersonation.

The Wild were outshot 14-5 in the first period of a 4-1 loss at Colorado in their opener and the excuse was it was just one game. Then they were outshot 9-5 in the opening period of a 2-1 shootout loss to Vegas in their home opener and their flat effort couldn’t be explained away as easily. Minnesota woke up long enough to have a 16-11 first-period shot advantage in a 4-3 overtime win over Chicago but the Blackhawks still owned much of the period. And then the Wild were outshot 20-5 on Saturday against Carolina and everyone, including the fans, seemed apathetic.

“I can’t explain it,” said Bruce Boudreau, a quality coach who deserves better than this. “They’ve been warned every which way but loose. (We) show videos about first periods, explained what the other teams are like in the first period, what the records are. Obviously, other teams are coming out hungrier than we are at this stage.”

Owner Craig Leipold said he felt there were only “tweaks” needed he hired Paul Fenton to replace Chuck Fletcher as his general manager after the Wild again was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last spring. Anyone who has watched this team for an extended period, realized long ago that this team needs far more than tweaks.

There is talent but there came a point where it was clear this collection just wasn’t going to work. Boudreau has been a good enough coach to get them into the playoffs but this team lacks true leadership and isn’t a good fit together. Fenton, though, has the luxury of time to observe and what’s he’s seeing now is a team that appears to be ready to go off the cliff of relevance.

The last couple of years, the frustration has been that the Wild’s younger players hadn’t developed into difference-makers and the veterans weren’t often enough pulling their weight. But until now there was a feeling this team did have talent to skate with many teams. No more. The Avalanche, Golden Knights and Hurricanes have skated circles around them. The Blackhawks simply aren’t that good anymore but they have Stanley Cups to show for their efforts.

The Wild had a 1980s promotion night on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. It was fitting considering the Wild looked as if it was playing 1980s style hockey, while Carolina decided to play the speedy 2018 version.

“I don’t have a fountain of youth pill,” Boudreau said when asked about the speed other teams bring. “We are what we are out there but we’ve got to get a … we’re going to be not the fastest team, but we can be a quicker team. And if we’re a quicker team we get to loose pucks a little quicker and they don’t have possession all night long.

“And if we make passes tape-to-tape, all of a sudden we look like a faster team. But right now we’re getting pucks and the defense can’t find the forwards, forwards aren’t getting open for the defensemen to give them pucks and consequently you’re losing it and you’re going the other way. The first two periods were actually embarrassing.”

Boudreau is right.

The Wild was outshot 36-9 in the first two periods on Saturday before closing that gap to 18-14 in the third period. Thanks to Dubnyk, the Wild rallied turned into The Furious Rallies to take a 4-3 lead on Mikael Granlund’s goal at 15 minutes, 47 seconds of the third. Just as Vegas did a week earlier, Carolina tied it at 18:51 on Justin Williams’ goal with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker.

This set up a 3-on-3 overtime. Jason Zucker, the rare speedy player on the Wild, had given them a win over Chicago in that format on Thursday but Carolina possessed too much speed for Minnesota. Watching Zach Parise, Mikko Koivu and Ryan Suter on the ice together in 3-on-3 was painful.

How those three were allowed on the ice together is difficult to understand but watching them on the ice at the same time made it look as if the Wild was putting out an old-timers lineup against Carolina’s modern-day attack.

“It should be concerning,” Parise said of the speed difference between the Wild and their opponents. “One game is one game but now I think you’re starting to see a little bit of a pattern. It should be pretty alarming.”

So when does it end? Or does it?

One of the main storylines coming out of Saturday was the fact that referees Steve Kozari and Furman South gave Carolina nine power plays. Kozari and South, who put Minnesota on five power plays, appeared to have little clue but only the biggest Wild fan would have ignored the fact that the Wild spent another game looking like a mess and it was only because of Dunbyk that Minnesota didn’t lose in regulation.

“In a realistic world, you’re happy you got a point out of that,” Boudreau said. “If it wasn’t for Devan Dubnyk, he’s been our No. 1 star in all four games that he’s played. Should we have won when we were in position of winning those two games, when they pulled the goalie and scored the extra goal? Yeah. But we probably shouldn’t have been in that position to start off with. … (Dubnyk) is out of this world right now.”

Eventually, he’s going to need some help or Wild players can start making plans to hit the golf course a day after the regular season ends.

“I don’t know,” Parise said of the Wild’s awful starts. “We’ve got to figure that out, though. I don’t know. It’s almost as if we’re surprised by teams that are fast. It’s like we’re not ready for it or whatnot. They were all over us right away and we couldn’t even connect a pass getting up the ice. It was not very pretty.”