Zulgad: Twins’ brass gets their type of guy with hire of Rocco Baldelli

Well-respected baseball columnist Jayson Stark recently was discussing the change in how Major League teams operate when he brought up the “death of the rock star manager.”

He could not have put it any better.

There was a time when a big-league team would hire a manager — often someone who had held the same position with a few other clubs — and then have the keys of the operation turned over to him by the general manager. Lineup construction, day-to-day decision making and any other on-field matters were usually left to the manager and there was a feeling that if an executive overstepped his bounds he would be put in his place.

That is no longer the case.

Former Twins general manager Terry Ryan rarely set foot in the Twins’ clubhouse during the season, often only doing so when a roster move was coming. Now, it’s surprising when you don’t see Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine entering the clubhouse after a game. A manager is no longer left to make all the decisions and there is a collaborative process that now exists.

On Thursday, the Twins brass named Rocco Baldelli as their manager because they believe he will fit into that structure. This is not meant as a criticism of Paul Molitor. A Hall of Fame player, the 62-year-old Molitor did everything asked of him after Falvey and Levine took over for Ryan following the 2016 season.

But the 37-year-old Baldelli fits what Falvey and Levine wanted from the day they assumed control.

Namely he is their guy and the person they feel will fit in best with a franchise that is only two years removed from a 103-loss season. Baldelli, who played seven big-league seasons before being forced to retire because of a health issue after the 2010 season, has held a variety of roles in the Tampa Bay organization.

He was a special assistant to Andrew Friedman, then-the Rays’ executive vice president of baseball operations, from 2011 through 2014. Baldelli worked with outfielders, did some scouting and served as a coach with Tampa Bay’s Instructional League during that time. He then served as the Rays’ first base coach for three seasons and also was in charge of positioning the outfielders before becoming the team’s major league field coordinator.

Previous experience as a manager is no longer important in this game. Of the six managers hired last offseason only Ron Gardenhire (Tigers) had managed in the big leagues. The Red Sox and Dodgers, who are currently playing the World Series, are run by guys (Alex Cora in Boston and Dave Roberts in Los Angeles) who had no previous big-league managing experience before they got their current jobs. Even Molitor was new to managing when he was hired by the Twins after Gardenhire was fired in 2014.

It comes as no surprise that Falvey and Levine, both graduates of upper-echelon East Coast colleges, would have gravitated toward Baldelli. Consider the following paragraph from a Vice Sports story on Baldelli in 2015:

“Even when Baldelli was healthy and in the Rays’ lineup, he showed interest in the business and analytical aspects of the game and developed a close relationship with Friedman and (Rays president Matt) Silverman, young executives that graduated from academically elite colleges — Friedman from Tulane and Silverman from Harvard — and worked in finance before transitioning to baseball management. Baldelli might have done the same, if he hadn’t been such an athletic genius. At Bishop Hendricken High School in Rhode Island, Baldelli was an A-student in the classroom and an All-State selection in four sports.”

One has a feeling that Falvey, Levine and Baldelli — and the Twins’ beefed-up analytics department — all will speak the same language and have a chance to make this organization far more competitive than it was during a disappointing 78-84 finish in 2018.

This doesn’t mean Molitor deserves all the blame for what went wrong this season. It does mean that if Favley and Levine are going to run this franchise they should have the opportunity to succeed or fail with their guy.

