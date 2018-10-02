Zulgad: Twins’ dynamic duo jumps at the chance to hire their guy

The first indication that Paul Molitor might be in jeopardy of losing his job came last week when Twins owner Jim Pohlad refused to provided any assurances about the manager’s future in an interview with the Star Tribune.

“I have no idea what they are going to come with,” Pohlad said, referring to what chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine might recommend for the club after a disappointing 2018. “No matter if we win the World Series or have a disappointing season like this, they are going to come with recommendations. Some of those recommendations could be personnel changes, could be methodology changes. I don’t know, but I look forward to that.”

This quote stood in stark contrast to Pohlad’s response two years ago in the midst of the Twins’ 103-loss season, when the owner made it clear after firing general manager Terry Ryan that the new baseball chief wouldn’t be allowed to make a managerial change.

There was more buzz about Molitor’s job security around the press box last weekend as the Twins’ closed their season at Target Field with a four-game series against the White Sox. None of it provided any indication that Molitor would return, even though he had signed a three-year contract extension after the Twins surprised everyone by qualifying for the AL wild card game last season.

On Tuesday, the speculation and buzz about Molitor became a reality. After two surprisingly good seasons (2015 and 2017), one embarrassing season (2016) and a disappointing year (2018), Molitor was fired as manager and offered another position in the Twins’ baseball operations department.

There will be some who applaud this move and there will be some who find it to be grossly unfair.

But there should be no one who is shocked.

Molitor almost certainly would have been fired a year ago, if the Twins hadn’t made the postseason and earned him AL Manager of the Year honors in doing so. It always seemed odd that Pohlad decided to fire Ryan during the debacle of 2016, but then said Ryan’s replacement(s) couldn’t pick their own manager.

As changes were made all-around Molitor, including on his coaching staff, he was the one guy who stayed in place. Molitor, 62, was known as one of the smartest players in the game during his Hall of Fame career, but it was clear he went outside of his comfort zone in adjusting to the analytics and new ways of thinking that Falvey and Levine brought to the franchise. There is no way Molitor ever would have gone to using an “opener” to start games, if he hadn’t been instructed that the guys upstairs wanted him to do so.

It’s fair to ask how much of the Twins’ drop from 85 victories in 2017 to 78 this season should be pinned on Molitor?

Was it Molitor’s fault that Byron Buxton went from having a hot second half in 2017, along with winning a Gold Glove, to being an injury prone mess at the plate? It certainly wasn’t Molitor’s fault that Falvey and Levine made the perplexing decision not to bring up Buxton when rosters expanded in September. Buxton finished the season hitting .156 in 90 at-bats.

Was it Molitor’s fault that third baseman Miguel Sano showed up to spring training out of shape and with almost zero clue at the plate? It got so bad that Sano was dispatched to Single-A Fort Myers in June to get his body in shape and see if his hitting mechanics could be salvaged for 2018. The former seemed to work but the latter certainly didn’t, and Sano finished the season sitting out because of a knee injury and batting an embarrassing .199.

Maybe Falvey and Levine think someone else can come in and work their magic on these two once top-prospects, although it’s Falvey and Levine who went a long way toward unnecessarily alienating Buxton. Perhaps Falvey and Levine want someone who thinks like they do and not someone who had to buy into their philosophies.

They are now going to get the chance to hire that guy as Molitor collects a healthy paycheck without having to worry about the stresses that come with managing.

When Opening Day arrives in 2019, Falvey and Levine will have their guy in the home dugout at Target Field. It’s not a stretch to say that’s what they have wanted since the day they arrived.