Mackey Joins for Hour 2 and it’s more talk on the Wolves sans Jimmy Butler. Danny Cunningham makes his M&J debut and talks more on the Wolves as newcomers Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless were introduced today. Then Mike Golic Jr. checks in with thoughts on the NFL and College Football. Phil and Judd then debate the new floor at Williams Arena. Love it or hate it?