Danny Cunningham of 1500ESPN.com and the Raised By Wolves Podcast joins Judd and Manny and tries to make sense of what Wolves owner Glen Taylor was talking about in a recent piece in The Athletic. Doogie also joins with scoops on the Wolves, Twins and Gophers. Also, Judd was at the Wild game last night and apparently despite the loss to the Caps, all is well.