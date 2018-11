Brian Murphy of the Pioneer Press and TwinCities.com is in for Phil and Judd today. He and Manny spend the hour talking about the Vikings at the bye week and where they’re at with the rest of the NFC. Also, can they theoretically go on the road and win a playoff game in Los Angeles or New Orleans? Later, Murph’s colleague Jace Frederick checks in to discuss the Timberwolves as they prep for the Lakers tonight.