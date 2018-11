On this election day take time, while you’re standing in line waiting to vote, to listen to this episode of The Scoop. Doogie is joined by former Viking Antoine Winfield Sr. who talks about being at the Vikings game on Sunday. Antoine Sr. also talks about Antoine Jr. at the U and another of his sons, Austin, committing to the Gophers. Doogie has plenty of notes on the Vikings, including how long David Morgan will be out, Twins, and Gophers hoops info. All that on this episode of The Scoop.