Butler’s in charge: Disgruntled All-Star dictates his playing schedule to Wolves

When Jimmy Butler did not play for the Timberwolves on Wednesday night against Utah, there was confusion among some about who made the call for the recalcitrant All-Star to sit out because of “general body soreness.”

Butler made it clear to Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Friday night that only one person is making the decision about his pick-and-choose schedule and it isn’t Tom Thibodeau or the Wolves.

“I let them know,” Butler said after scoring 21 points in the Wolves’ 116-99 loss at Golden State. “They don’t know how my body feels. If I’m nicked up, then you can count on that. I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes.”

Butler demanded a trade in mid-September but remains with the Wolves. Glen Taylor, who owns the team, has said Wolves general manager Scott Layden is shopping Butler, but Thibodeau, the Wolves’ coach and president of basketball operations, reportedly has shown no willingness to trade Butler.

Butler has tried numerous tactics to get out of town. On Friday, he cameras captured him waving a towel on the bench along with Warriors fans during a close game.

Butler has played in all 82 games only once in seven NBA seasons, so it’s logical to assume he’s trying to keep himself healthy in order to contribute to his new team when he’s traded. The Wolves will play Sunday in Portland and Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers, so it was definitely fair to question whether he would play in both games or whether that would become part of the pick-and-choose plan that he will dictate to the organization.

“I’m not worried about no deal,” Butler said. “Injured or not, I have to take care of myself. I realize they have a job to do as an organization. I have one to do as a player. But if I’m not in the right with my body to go out there and do it, I don’t want to get hurt. I’ve been hurt almost every year now. We’re going to take this thing with caution.”

After scoring a season-high 33 points in the Wolves’ home opener against Cleveland on Oct. 19, Butler said there was more to his story than the media knew but refused to elaborate on it. On Friday, Butler grew irritated with the reporting being done on his situation, despite the fact he’s the one driving it and also, according to him, hiding important information.

“If all of this talk wasn’t going on or not and I sat out because my body was sore, you would not be asking me this like that,” Butler told Hine. “I know it’s true. So stop asking me questions whether I’m going to sit out or not. If I’m going to sit out, you probably won’t talk to me on the day I sit out, but if I do then I do and you can create a story around it with a lot of made up stuff like y’all normally do.”