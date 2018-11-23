Cause for concern: Report shows Gophers fans avoiding the Bank in big numbers

The first sign that Tracy Claeys’ tenure as the Gophers’ football coach could be a brief one came during the 2016 season when it became apparent that many fans had decided to stay away from TCF Bank Stadium.

Part of it might have been the 2015 departure of Jerry Kill, who resigned for health reasons, and part of it certainly was based on the “scholarship seating” price increase that was approved by former athletic director Norwood Teague in December 2014, when the Gophers were headed to the Citrus Bowl. Teague’s replacement, Mark Coyle, froze the scholarship seating plan that affected 28,050 seats for 2017.

Coyle’s hope was that by stopping that plan and hiring energetic coach P.J. Fleck fans would return to the on-campus stadium and embrace Fleck as they had done with Kill. It’s been clear from the eye-test this year that hasn’t happened and a Star Tribune story published on Friday documents just how empty TCF Bank Stadium was this season.

The Gophers, who will close the regular season on Saturday in Wisconsin, played their home games this season in a stadium that was less than half full for five of their seven games. The Gophers’ average announced attendance was 37,914, according to the Star Tribune, making it their lowest since Jim Wacker’s first season as coach in 1992. The Gophers’ played their home games at the Metrodome in downtown Minneapolis at the time.

The paper points out that the situation is actually worse than that for the athletic department. That’s because the 37,914 figure was announced attendance, or tickets distributed, not the actual number of tickets scanned at the turnstiles. That figure shows that the Gophers’ actual average attendance was 22,656.

In Fleck’s first season as the Gophers coach, the team averaged 44,358 fans for its home games. That was an increase of 544 fans per game from Claeys’ only full season as the Gophers coach.

The Gophers finished 5-7 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten last season, and are a win shy of being bowl eligible (they are 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the conference) entering Saturday.

The Gophers’ finished their home schedule with three small crowds, in part due to apathy and in part due to terrible weather and the Big Ten’s insistence on playing Friday night games.

The Gophers’ victory over Indiana came on a rainy Friday night. That Oct 26 game had only 20,357 tickets scanned, according to the Star Tribune. The final two home games were played with game-time temperatures of 21 and 23 degrees, respectively. There were 15,434 tickets scanned for the Gophers’ victory over Purdue on Nov. 10 and 15,160 scanned for a loss to Northwestern last Saturday.