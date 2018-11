It was quite the weekend for Minnesota sports fans which means plenty to discuss in episode 187 of The Scoop! The Gophers finally come back from Wisconsin with a win and Doogie is joined by former Gophers QB Conor Rhoda to talk about the rivalry, PJ Fleck, and more. Sticking with the college scene soon to be Arizona hoops star Zeke Nnaji talked with Doogie about why he chose Arizona. Plus, plenty of notes on the Gophers, Wolves, Vikings, and Twins! All that and more on this episode of The Scoop!