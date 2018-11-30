Diggs, Rhodes both questionable for Vikings vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings could be either close to full strength or without two of their best players when they head to New England to face the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were both limited in practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Diggs and Rhodes are listed as questionable on the official injury report.

Diggs suffered a knee injury against the Packers and Rhodes is battling a hamstring issue.

Nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander is also questionable. He first showed up on the injury report on Thursday with a knee issue. Receiver Brandon Zylstra is questionable, tight end David Morgan and receiver Chad Beebe are both out.

On New England’s side, tight end Dwayne Allen is the only player with an injury designation. Quarterback Tom Brady was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but practiced in full on Friday, as did tight end Rob Gronkowski.