Manny Hill and Dane Moore talk more on the Wolves current status and dive into Dane’s latest piece on 1500ESPN.com; Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng are taking more 3’s, and Dane explains why it’s been helpful for the Wolves’ offense. Also, would a new role for Andrew Wiggins be beneficial for him? The Wolves will also have to make a decision on Tyus Jones’ future soon. What will the market be like for him?