Jimmy Butler calls himself an “incredible human being (and) teammate”

Jimmy Butler either has a terrible short-term memory or he considers triggering an incredibly messy divorce with his team to be a normal thing. Butler, introduced to the Philadelphia media on Tuesday morning after being traded by the Timberwolves over the weekend, said his situation in Minnesota “just didn’t work out.”

“It’s part of it, it’s part of the business, it’s part of life,” Butler said. “I still wish them the best. I still talk to those guys. I will continually talk to those guys. If any of them needs my help, I’m always (going to try) to help them to the best of my ability. But when I go up against them, they are the enemy now.”

Considering the lengths Butler went to too escape Minnesota, and the lengths Wolves’ basketball boss Tom Thibodeau went to too keep Butler, this situation seemed to be anything but ordinary or just part of the business.

Butler didn’t like the fact the Wolves weren’t willing to tear up their roster to give him a massive contract over the summer — although he continues to say his main motivation isn’t money — and he didn’t like the fact he felt Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins failed to have the same fire to win that he does.

After one season with the Wolves, Butler decided he wanted out. Thibodeau, though, attempted to convince Butler to stick around and things went downhill from there until the Wolves had no choice but to trade him to Philadelphia on Saturday for forwards Robert Covington and Dario Saric, guard Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

Butler said he has talked to 76ers young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and dismissed the fact there might be issues with the two, as there was with Towns and Wiggins. Butler then attempted to dismiss that there were problems in Minnesota.

“The funny part about it is all you hear is ‘sources say,'” Butler said. ” You never hear a player say it and I think if a player had a problem with anything that they would (say something). That’s how I feel about the situation and unless everybody in my past locker room was just that fake, I don’t think that I was that big of a problem at all. Even after I was moved, I still had great conversations with them, wishing them luck. They are incredible players but even better human beings. I’ll leave it at that.”

Sixers general manager Elton Brand said he also checked on Butler’s background and came away satisfied.

“I spoke to many of Jimmy’s teammates, ex-coaches, management staff and what I got out of it was what he just alluded to,” Brand said. “In the locker room, they loved him. On the court, he’s demanding, he wants to win and I can deal with that, our organization can deal with that, our players can deal with that because they want to win. But I talked to many of his teammates, it’s like, ‘He’s great, we loved him, in the locker room. On the court, he’s demanding and he wanted to win and he pushed me to be better,’ is what I was hearing. It was an easy call for me.”

Butler also defended his character, only days after attempting to sabotage the Wolves as much as he possibly could.

“You really wouldn’t know who I am unless you’re around me every day and for the most part that’s why I don’t worry too much about what everybody says,” Butler said. “If you know me, if you’re around me, you know my heart and you know how I go about what I go about. I love my teammates. I don’t think there’s too many of them that will tell you I’m a bad teammate but people get whatever they want to say out. It is what it is, but I think I’m an incredible human being, teammate and I’ll show that to the guys that are here.”

As far as wanting to win, Butler said:

“That’s above any and everything. I think that’s the reason why everybody plays this game is to win the championship. MVPs are great, scoring titles are great, defensive player of the year (is) great. But that trophy, getting that ring, knowing that for that point and time you’re the best team in the world, that’s special. All I ever wanted to do was win at any and every level. I have a new opportunity to do that here and that’s the goal. That will always be the goal.”