Jimmy Butler again manages to make himself the center of attention

By 1500 ESPN November 3, 2018 1:46 am

The Timberwolves played the Golden State Warriors tough on Friday night before losing 116-99 at Oracle Arena. The Wolves’ effort should have been the main storyline but, once again, it wasn’t.

Rather, Jimmy Butler continues to attempt to get as much attention as possible, while claiming he is doing no such thing. Butler, who clearly thinks of himself as a diva wide receiver more than an NBA player, has made it known he wants out of Minnesota and is doing his best to make that happen.

On Friday, that meant joining in the fun of Warriors fans, despite the fact Butler plays for, you know, the Timberwolves.

After the game, Butler had this exchange with Chris Hine of the Star Tribune and acknowledged that he is deciding when he will sit out games. Butler missed the Wolves’ second game of the season in Dallas — which came a night after a victory over Cleveland — and then did not play on Wednesday against Utah.

