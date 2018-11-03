Jimmy Butler again manages to make himself the center of attention

The Timberwolves played the Golden State Warriors tough on Friday night before losing 116-99 at Oracle Arena. The Wolves’ effort should have been the main storyline but, once again, it wasn’t.

Rather, Jimmy Butler continues to attempt to get as much attention as possible, while claiming he is doing no such thing. Butler, who clearly thinks of himself as a diva wide receiver more than an NBA player, has made it known he wants out of Minnesota and is doing his best to make that happen.

On Friday, that meant joining in the fun of Warriors fans, despite the fact Butler plays for, you know, the Timberwolves.

Jimmy Butler is living his best life at Oracle 😂 pic.twitter.com/UAFHOLriCo — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 3, 2018

After the game, Butler had this exchange with Chris Hine of the Star Tribune and acknowledged that he is deciding when he will sit out games. Butler missed the Wolves’ second game of the season in Dallas — which came a night after a victory over Cleveland — and then did not play on Wednesday against Utah.

Jimmy Butler had his first media session since sitting out Wednesday. Asked him if he planned to play any or both parts of upcoming Sunday-Monday back to back, he said "I'll see how my body feels." Then asked who's making these calls on when he sits out … — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) November 3, 2018

Butler's response: "I let them know. They don’t know how my body feels. If I’m nicked up, then you can count on that. I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) November 3, 2018

Then asked if he's being cautious because he doesn't want to jeopardize a deal the Wolves may be trying to make (1/2): "I’m not worried about no deal. Injured or not. I have to take care of myself. I realize they have a job to do as an organization. I have one to do as a player." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) November 3, 2018

Butler (2/2): "But if I’m not in the right with my body to go out there and do it, I don’t want to get hurt. I’ve been hurt almost every year now. We’re going to take this thing with caution." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) November 3, 2018

Then we had a dialogue. Butler asked: "Why are you so worried about my injury?" "It's the most important thing going on with this team right now." Butler: "No it's not. You want to make it into that. … — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) November 3, 2018

Then Butler continued (1/2): "If all of this talk wasn’t going on or not and I sat out because my body was sore, you would not be asking me this like that. I know it’s true. So stop asking me questions whether I’m going to sit out or not." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) November 3, 2018