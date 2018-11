Vincent Francoual is French. (He’s a chef.) John Cosgrove is Irish. (Not a chef.) Stephen Quinn is Australian. (Also not a chef.) It sounds like the set-up for a really bad joke, but it’s actually the set-up for a really good podcast.

Le Grand Fromage is a fun look at all things food related, through the eyes of a talented professional and two enthusiastic amateurs. And it’s 100% gluten free. Enjoy.