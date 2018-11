November is the most important month of the season for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings as it boasts three divisional games. Longtime Friend of the Program Michael Grey (@TheMichaelGrey) joins for a glance at the upcoming 3-4 Downward Detroit Lions. Later Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) calls in to discuss recent Vikings grades. Plus NFL Trade Deadline chatter and midseason prognosticating with Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Vikes Over Beers!