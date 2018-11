A week filled with this much sports news calls for multiple Scoop episodes. With the second episode of the week Doogie brought along three guests. The first is Nets forward Jared Dudley brings some insight into the Wolves having just played them Monday night. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst drops by to talk all about the Jimmy Butler trade. We finish up with brand new, as of the night of this taping, 2019 Gophers basketball commit Tre Williams. All that right here on this edition of The Scoop!