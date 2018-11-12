Paul Molitor “enjoying some down time,” unsure of what he’ll do next

Paul Molitor returned to Target Field on Monday for Joe Mauer’s retirement announcement after being fired as the Twins’ manager in early October. So what is the Hall of Famer planning to do next?

“I’m enjoying some down time,” Molitor said. “It’s been good.”

Molitor was offered the chance to remain with the Twins in a baseball operations capacity, but whether he works for the team he’s going to get paid. He had two years remaining on the three-year contract the Twins gave him after he led the team to a berth in the American League wild card game in 2017. Molitor reportedly is still owed $3.25 million.

The 62-year-old Molitor, who managed the Twins to a 305-343 record in four seasons, said he doesn’t have anything going on yet in terms of finding a job in baseball, adding, “it’s kind of quiet in that department.”

Molitor said he “didn’t really have any desire” to throw his hat in the ring for a job with another organization. “I’ve had a few conversations here, but not very substantive as of yet,” he said. “I don’t think anybody feels any urgency, me or them, but we’ll keep talking. See if something makes sense.”

Asked if he might take a year off, Molitor said: “It’s possible. (I’ll) let the calendar turn and we’ll see what January brings.”