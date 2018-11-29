Report: Chuck Fletcher is front-runner to become Flyers’ next GM

Former Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher reportedly is the front-runner to become GM of the Philadelphia Flyers. Fletcher, fired after last season by the Wild, was scheduled to interview for the Flyers job on Thursday.

Sounds like Chuck Fletcher interview for vacant PHI GM job will be Thursday — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 29, 2018

Fletcher put together a roster in Minnesota that resulted in six playoff appearances in nine seasons but the Wild never made it past the second round and that cost him his job last spring. Fletcher has been working in a senior advisory role for the New Jersey Devils but was given permission to pursue the GM job in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia fired general manager Ron Hextall on Monday after starting the season with a 10-11-2 record. The Flyers’ 22 points put them at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, along with the Devils.