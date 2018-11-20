LISTEN NOW

Report: Twins have preliminary talks with Arizona about Paul Goldschmidt

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd November 20, 2018 8:51 pm

The Twins’ brain trust of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine are checking on all available options to replace the recently retired Joe Mauer at first base and that includes Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt.

Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network had the report on Tuesday evening.

The Diamondbacks are reportedly shopping the 31-year-old Goldschmidt, who has played eight seasons in Arizona. Goldschmidt hit .290/.389/.533 this season with 33 home runs and 83 RBI in 158 games. Goldschmidt has hit 36 homers twice in season (2013 and 2017) and has hit 20 or more home runs six times in his career.

Dan Hayes, who covers the Twins for The Athletic, provided an update on the team’s interest in Goldschmidt.

 

