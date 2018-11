The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are 5-4-1 with their season in the balance after their No Call/No Show Sunday Night in Chicago. At least they get a breather coming up at Historic US Bank Stadium as the Grubby Green Bay Packers come in for the tiebreaker, yet again on Sunday Night Football for some reason. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast joined my at The Blue Door Pub to chat about the Purple’s fortunes going forward.