These are loose and sloppy times (ep. 116)

Election Day is behind us and the boys have some things to say about that and the most recent round of games to take place in all the leagues. Cosgrove and Quinno go off on some weird tangents but eventually we get to the smash and grab by United, the shady money handling of City, and Joe Hart looking really sad. The boys get to your emails, Cosgrove picks out just one of the many Just Be Cos’ he had prepared, and Producer Jonathan hops in for a playoff edition of the MLS segment. We finish the episode with a segment about manners and then a discussion about crowds in the English leagues. All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!