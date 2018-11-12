Twins will give Joe Mauer time before discussing a new role for him

Joe Mauer’s playing days might be over, but it sounds as if his connection with the Twins won’t be coming to an end.

The St. Paul native said during his retirement press conference on Monday at Target Field that he “definitely wants to be connected” to the franchise.

“This organization has been a family to me,” Mauer said. “In what capacity my role (will be) going forward, I’m not sure. There probably will be some conversations hopefully down the road. Kind of have the same mentality as my playing days. Whatever I can do to help this team, this organization, get better I’d definitely be open to that.”

Twins president Dave St. Peter said the organization will give Mauer some time before addressing a role for him going forward. The Twins have worked hard to keep their alumni involved in a variety of positions.

“I think it comes down to a dialogue with Joe about what he aspires to do in the game,” St. Peter said, “and I don’t think Joe’s looking for a ceremonial role. I think my sense of it is that he’s going to look for a role that maybe can help impact our club on the field and our players within our farm system and help us win. That’s a dialogue that will take place with Joe going forward.

“I think we will give it some time. I think our recommendation in these circumstances always is to give guys a little bit of time to get away from the grind of the season and of the game and then maybe have more of a clear mind to kind of think about what they want to do. But we have interest in that for all kinds of reasons. We think Joe has something to add, and we know the respect he carries inside our clubhouse and really throughout our system.”

The Twins employ several former players as special assistants to baseball operations, including Justin Morneau, Torii Hunter, LaTroy Hawkins and Michael Cuddyer. The three have worked with players in spring training and Morneau, Hunter and Hawkins also do television work for the Twins on Fox Sports North.

The soft-spoken Mauer would be considered a long shot to ever do television work, but certainly could work with players.

“I think that’s up for discussion but certainly Derek (Falvey, the Twins’ chief baseball officer) and Thad (Levine, the Twins’ general manager) are going to have a lot of input on that,” St. Peter said. “But I don’t think that’s impossible. And there’s no doubt that Joe’s going to continue to be very active from a community perspective, and we’re going to continue to do everything we can to support those efforts.”