Zulgad: Don’t worry, be happy: Rare loss at X is no cause for concern for Wild

ST. PAUL — There was a time when the Wild’s 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center might have caused some angst for the home team. Players would have been left searching for answers, while coach Bruce Boudreau attempted to hide his disgust.

But that was not the case on Tuesday night in downtown St. Paul. Yes, the Wild lost by three goals to the defending Stanley Cup champions and didn’t come close to playing their best game, but the fact the Wild just picked up 10 of a possible 14 points on a seven-game road trip and entered Tuesday with the second-most points in the Western Conference and third-most points in the NHL made it difficult for anyone to get overly upset about a mid-November loss.

“You get spoiled,” a relaxed Boudreau said after seeing the first NHL team he coached jump to a 3-0 lead before adding two third-period goals. “They weren’t as good as they were for the last 12 games. For whatever reason … people say, ‘that’s the first game when you get home.’ I don’t believe any of that stuff. We just weren’t that sharp. The passes weren’t tape-to-tape, they were bouncing. Some guys were not as good as I expected them to be. It’s a weird thing because I thought we played as good as them but they are the best team in the league scoring off the rush and they proved it again tonight.”

The Capitals have been disappointing so far this season. They came into the game with 17 points, putting them five points behind first-place Columbus in the Metropolitan Division but only four points ahead of last-place New Jersey. Wednesday’s effort provided evidence that the Caps are starting to recover from their Stanley Cup hangover. Anyone who watched Alex Ovechkin do a keg stand out of the Cup last spring knew it would take this team sometime to round into playing form.

The Wild, meanwhile, had made an impressive recovery after looking old, slow and lost in opening the season 1-2-2. The Wild rebounded after that start for a 2-1 victory over Arizona on Oct. 16 at Xcel Energy Center and was 10-2 since that time entering Tuesday.

The Wild got off to a slow start against the Capitals but that’s nothing new for a team that often starts slowly at home but rarely loses on home ice. Wednesday’s setback was the first regulation defeat for Minnesota at home this season, making it the last NHL team to lose in regulation on home ice. The Wild are 21-3-8 at the X since last Christmas and two of the regulation defeats have come against the Capitals. The other was to Colorado last March 13.

Washington took a 1-0 lead at 6 minutes, 33 seconds of the opening period on the first of two goals by defenseman Dmitry Orlov and went up 2-0 lead late in the period when Wild defenseman Ryan Suter pushed the Caps’ Tom Wilson into Devan Dubnyk and the puck ended up behind the Wild goalie. Wilson, who was making his season debut after an arbitrator reduced his 20-game preseason suspension to 14 games, ended up with a goalie interference penalty but that didn’t erase the goal because the puck went into the net before Wilson hit Dubnyk.

Dubnyk stayed in the game despite being shaken and gave up a third goal, this time by Andre Burakovsky, at 3:13 of the second period. The Wild hit two posts in the first period behind Washington goalie Pheonix Copley, but Minnesota did not score until Mikko Koivu picked off an errant Caps pass in the slot and put it past Copley to make it 3-1 at 11:57 of the second.

The Wild’s Marcus Foligno then picked a fight with Wilson before the ensuing faceoff and the announced crowd of 19,101 went nuts after the two threw a flurry of haymakers. It appeared the momentum might change — and the Wild had several good chances late in the second period — but Orlov’s second goal at 7:23 of the third seemed to end any chance of a Wild rally.

“They know how to hold onto leads,” Wild winger Zach Parise said. “As good as they are offensively, they can shut it down too and protect the lead so it was a little too much for us to climb back into.”

Dubnyk, who gave up five goals on 33 shots, said he thought the Wild “did a lot of good things,” and said anything that went wrong can be easily fixed. “For the most part we played extremely well,” he said.

“We definitely didn’t play as well as we’ve played,” Boudreau said. “That’s not alarming, but it’s disappointing.”

But with five of their next six games at home it definitely did not seem like cause for concern for anyone employed by the Wild on Tuesday night.