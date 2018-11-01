Zulgad: Emotional Derrick Rose turns back the clock with 50-point performance

On a night when Jimmy Butler did not play for the Timberwolves either because of general soreness or a general lack of interest in playing for this franchise; on a night when starting point guard Jeff Teague sat out because of a knee injury and backup Tyus Jones sat because of a foot injury; and on a night when an announced crowd of only 10,079 showed up at Target Center because they are sick of the ongoing Butler saga, Derrick Rose brought them out of their seats, was mobbed by his teammates and, in the end, left the court with tears of joy streaming down his face.

You think that’s a lot for you to digest?

Imagine how the 30-year-old Rose felt after one of the most unforgettable nights of a career that has been memorable both for its highs and lows. The latest high came on Wednesday as Rose, making his first start of the season, had a career-high 50 points, dished out six assists and blocked Dante Exum’s three-point attempt just before the buzzer in a 128-125 victory over the Utah Jazz. An exhausted Rose played 40 minutes, 51 seconds before being surrounded by teammates overjoyed for his success and then being overcome by his own emotions.

“It means a lot,” Rose said in a postgame press conference as he again became emotional. “It shows you that we’re coming together as a team, we’re getting close. Just being in this position. It still didn’t even hit me yet. Words can’t explain how I feel right now. It’s been a while, bro.”

It was fitting that Rose’s output came on the same night the Timberwolves wore throwback jerseys to celebrate their 30th season. Rose provided a throwback night of his own with a performance that was a reminder of his MVP season in 2011, when he played for Tom Thibodeau with the Chicago Bulls.

Rose became one of Thibodeau’s favorite players that season and that is why the Wolves coach and president of basketball operations brought the often-injured guard to Minnesota last March after he was waived by the Jazz. Thibodeau has shown great faith in Rose, despite the fact that many felt his best days were long behind him.

Rose rewarded his coach on Wednesday by not only singlehandedly winning the game, but doing it on the same day that it was reported that another Thibodeau favorite, Butler in this case, was sitting out as part of his plan to force his way out of Minnesota. This came two days after Butler put on a brilliant 32-point performance of his own as the Wolves beat LeBron James and the Lakers before a sold out crowd at Target Center.

Any good feelings that might have come from that victory were long gone by the time Wednesday’s game tipped off before a less than enthusiastic crowd that saved its loudest cheers during introductions for former Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio, who is now a member of the Jazz. Thibodeau, who traded Rubio before the 2017-18 season, again heard many jeers when his name was announced.

Injuries meant that Thibodeau had no choice but to start Rose at point guard, and after he missed a short jumper early in the opening quarter, Rose came back and made a 25-foot jump shot and then a driving layup. A few fans broke into an MVP chant for Rose when he went to the free-throw line with 7 minutes, 58 seconds left in the opening quarter but that chant sounded more derisive than anything.

It soon became clear Rose was going to get the last laugh on this night.

“(For those) who thought the man is done, he don’t have nothing in the tank, he damn sure showed you all something tonight,” said Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who provided a strong 28-point, 16-rebound and four-assist performance of his own. “I hope you all had your popcorn today, you tipped your servers and enjoyed the show.”

Towns said it felt like Rose “could do no wrong,” and “we just wanted him to keep shooting. You blink he’s at 30 (points), blink he’s at 40, it’s numbing.”

Rose had 13 points in playing the entire first quarter, hitting 4-of-8 shots from the field and two from three-point range. His playing time was reduced to 6:24 in the second as he scored only three points on 1-for-5 shooting and missed both his three-point attempts. Rose, though, came out with a hot hand in the third quarter.

He hit a 16-foot pullup shot only 13 seconds into the quarter and followed that with a driving layup shortly thereafter as the Wolves increased their nine-point halftime lead to 11. Rose scored 19 points in the third, making 9-of-11 shots in 12 minutes. He entered the fourth with 35 points, or nine fewer than his career-high of 44 that he scored in a 2011 playoff game against Atlanta.

Rose reached the 44-point mark with a three-pointer with 3:33 left in the fourth that tied the score at 119. A phenomenal move by Rose on a driving layup that left Jazz center Rudy Gobert wondering where Rose had gone put him at 46 points and gave the Wolves a one-point lead with 54.6 seconds left. Rose’s turnaround shot with 30 seconds remaining gave the Wolves 125-123 lead after the Jazz had tied the score. Rose then reached the 50-point mark by making a pair of free throws with 13.8 seconds remaining that put the Wolves up by three points.

That made Rose the fifth player in Wolves’ franchise history to score 50 or more points, joining Kevin Love, Corey Brewer, Mo Williams and Towns. Towns set the franchise record last season with 56 points.

If Rose’s night had ended there, it would have been the lead to “SportsCenter.” But he wasn’t done. The Jazz had one final chance to tie it but Jae Crowder’s three-point attempt missed. Rubio grabbed the rebound and got it to teammate Joe Ingles. His 23-footer also missed, but Crowder was able to gather the ball and kick it out to Exum for one final three-point try. Exum let it go from 23 feet but an exhausted Rose got a hand on the ball and Towns grabbed it.

Rose’s teammates rushed toward him on the floor and “MVP chants” that were anything but derisive came from the crowd that remained in the building. Rose was handed the ball. Any attempt to keep his composure proved to be fruitless.

“It was amazing,” Towns said of Rose’s performance. “He’s been through so much and he deserves the world. Just who he is as a person speaks more than who he is as a basketball player. He’s someone who’s really special.”

This was even more special for Rose considering what he’s been through when it comes to injuries.

Rose suffered an ACL tear in the 2012 playoffs and sat out the following season. A torn meniscus in his right knee ended his season in November 2013 and he battled more knee issues in 2014-15. A fourth knee surgery in 2017 ended his time with the New York Knicks. Thibodeau said this was the first year in five years that Rose did not have to spend his offseason rehabbing from injury.

“Just watching how he carries himself, how he works, and just seeing (that) he’s different now,” Thibodeau said. “He’s 29 years old. I think anyone when you look back from 22 to 29 there’s a lot of lessons that you learn during that time and I think he has. He’s handled the ups really well and he’s handled the downs well. It’s not easy to go through three consecutive years of rehab. He’s done that and he’s come out on the other side. I shared this with him last year, I said, ‘In every story there’s a beginning, a middle and the end,’ and I think the end is going to be great for him.”