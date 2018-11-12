Zulgad: Joe Mauer was fearful concussion suffered in May might end career

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Mauer’s career was derailed by concussions that forced him to move from catcher to first base after the 2013 season. It was believed that moving from behind the plate meant Mauer would be free of the worry that went with continually taking foul tips off his mask and the concussions that occurred as a result.

But ultimately even at was believed to be the safety of first base, Mauer could not avoid the brain injury which can prove to be so devastating and which, unlike so many other injuries, is completely unpredictable.

Mauer found this out in May when he retreated to chase a foul pop-up in a game at Anaheim and snapped his head as he fell to the ground. Routine play, right? The Twins initially were hesitant to call Mauer’s injury a concussion, but it soon became clear that’s exactly what it was and that Mauer again had to deal with the unknown. He was forced to stay away from Target Field to allow his brain time to heal and missed 25 games.

He also began to think about a future beyond being a big-league player.

Mauer, who will turn 36 in April, announced Monday what we had all known was coming since his emotional farewell game to end the season. He was retiring after 15 seasons.

“I don’t know,” Mauer said when asked if he would be calling it quits if he hadn’t suffered that last concussion. “I’m not sure. I think that definitely opened my eyes a little bit. Brought me back to 2013 and a lot of the struggles that I had faced.”

Mauer’s last game as a catcher — unless you include the pitch he caught in ceremonial fashion from Matt Belisle in his last game on Sept. 30 — came on Aug. 19, 2013 in a makeup game against the New York Mets at Target Field. Mauer took several foul tips off the mask that day, but the real damage was done when Ike Davis’ foul hit Mauer on the top of his catching helmet with so much force that the ball ended up going over the backstop. Mauer did not play again that season.

Mauer was never the same player after that and when he sustained the concussion in Anaheim, and the symptoms came back, he wondered if he could finish out the season before having to call it quits.

“I worked so hard to get back to playing and finishing this year out, and I’m thankful I was able to do that and that play wasn’t the end,” he said. “But it made me think and obviously (the) doctors made me aware of the risk. But when it happened it made me a little more aware.”

Mauer said his concern was again dealing with “the unknown,” adding, “not knowing when you try to ride a bike that everything is going to be OK. That’s what is so difficult with concussions. It’s different for everyone and through my experience at that time I wasn’t sure if I was able come back and do what I love. I was thankful I was able to do that and finish this season out on a strong note.”

Paul Molitor, who was fired as Twins manager after this past season, also was concerned about Mauer given the Hall of Famer had never previously dealt with this type of situation.

“I think when that was going on I hadn’t really had to deal with any player whose symptoms were as potentially severe in terms of limitations when it first occurred and the fact it actually went backwards,” Molitor said. “The first day or two we were kind of encouraged and then it got worse.

“There’s just so much unpredictability with case-to-case with those situations, and I didn’t know where it was going. I just really tried to allow Joe — as well as our medical people — to let him be the guide about coming back and then we started to see a little bit of sign that it might be heading in the right direction. Thankfully, once he did get back we didn’t have to take a step back. So (it was) kind of meant to be that he got out there those last few months or whatever it was.”

Mauer went on the disabled list after a May 18 game against Milwaukee and did not return until mid-June.

Mauer had told reporters in spring training that he was hoping to sign a new contract with the Twins after his eight-year, $184 million expired following the season. “That really was my mindset,” he said. “It’s just over the course of a Major League season things happen and you make adjustments.

Mauer, who finished his career as a .306 hitter, hit .282/.351/.379 with six home runs and 48 RBIs in 127 games this season. There was little doubt he could have played another year or two, but with a third child on the way this month Mauer’s long-term well being became the most important thing.

Mauer’s good friend and former teammate, Justin Morneau, also battled concussion issues that sidetracked his career and had long ago become someone Mauer could rely on to listen and give guidance.

“We had a lot of conversations about it and going through when you feel better, when you start to feel better,” Morneau said. ” It’s hard because it’s such a personal thing. Each person experiences something different when they go through it. I think the unknown is the toughest part and most frustrating part. But to know you’re going to get better at some point and you don’t know when that’s going to be. It can wear on you.”

Morneau’s first concussion came in a 2010 game at Toronto when he slid into the knee of Blue Jays shortstop John McDonald while breaking up a double play. Morneau, like Mauer, was never the same player and in 2015 the first baseman suffered another concussion diving for a ball.

“I can’t speak for him but it’s hard to play with fear,” Morneau said. “As a young player you’re fearless and you don’t think about the consequences. You dive for every ball, you run into every wall. You kind of go through that and all of a sudden reality kicks in and you look up and you’ve got kids at home and you’ve got people depending on you. You want to be able to enjoy that.

“You work so hard to live this dream but when it’s done if you can’t remember anything that’s going on what’s the point? You want to be able to have those memories, you want to be able to spend that quality time with your family, you want to be around for them and I think in the end that helps make the decision a lot easier.”

Mauer admitted that he began to seriously consider making 2018 his final season after that last concussion.

“Obviously as you become a parent and your family starts growing it puts a lot of things in perspective,” he said. “I wanted to take time (to make the decision). It was so emotional for me that second half of the season and I wanted to take time to separate a lot of those things. … Let things calm down a little bit and make sure the daily grind (wasn’t) making my decision and I’ve done that. I’ve taken the time that I needed to take and I feel 100 percent behind my decision. I’m excited for that next chapter. … I feel like this is the best plan not only for me but for my family. I’m happy about that.”