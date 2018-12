Mackey joins for hour 2. He, Judd, Manny and Jonathan all share what they think are some of the dumbest rules in sports. Later, has Josh Okogie finally done enough to join the Wolves rotation permanently? Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press joins to answer that question and more on the Wolves. Also, Tom Thibodeau was on the Dan Le Betard Show earlier in the day and played a pop culture quiz.