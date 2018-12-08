8am and we’re at the pub. Nothing wrong with that. Boxing Day Special (ep. 123)

The festive season only continues as the boys meet up bright and early at Brit’s to tape a Boxing Day Special edition before the kickoff of the big set of matches. John and Stephen are joined by special guest Carl Craig to review the last round of action, preview the Boxing Day matches as well as the next round of matches. The trio also look back at the season so far and discuss how each squad has done to this point. John gets something off his chest in his Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan steps in for the second edition of the Big Football Update segment. We wrap with some quick awards for the halfway point of the season.