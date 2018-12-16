Bears clinch NFC North title, could face Vikings in opening round of playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings are very much alive in the NFC playoff picture, but they won’t be defending their NFC North title.

That became a certainty on Sunday as the Chicago Bears clinched the division with a 24-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mitch Trubisky threw for two touchdowns as the Bears improved to 10-4 with two regular-season games remaining.

It will be the Bears’ first playoff appearance since they won the NFC North in 2010. The division title comes in Matt Nagy’s first season as the Bears’ coach and with Khalil Mack leading the defense after being acquired in an offseason trade from Oakland.

The Vikings,who broke a two-game losing streak with a 41-17 victory over Miami, improved to 7-6-1 and remain in the sixth and final playoff spot in the NFC. The Packers will miss the playoffs for the second year in a row.

The Vikings will close the regular season with a game at Detroit next Sunday and then will play host to Chicago in Week 17. The Bears will play at San Francisco next Sunday before visiting Minnesota.

Chicago holds the third seed in the NFC and would play host to the Vikings in a first-round game if those teams remain in their current places.

“I don’t really have any thoughts,” on the Bears winning the North, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “That body of work has been over many weeks and they’ve had a great year and done a great job. They’ll be a force in the playoffs. It’s our job these last two weeks to play at a level that may give us an opportunity to get into the playoffs and if not play them, play someone else. Just to be in the playoffs is where my focus is.”