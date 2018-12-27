LISTEN NOW

News

Previous Story Bears have no plans to rest starters in regular-season finale vs. Vikings Next Story Zulgad: Mentor first, slugger second: Cruz signing is all about getting the most out of Sano

BONUS: The agent of Nelson Cruz: ‘It came down to the Twins, the Astros and the Rays’

Nelson Cruz’s agent joined Darren Wolfson on 1500ESPN to talk about the newest addition for the Twins.

Thad Levine helped to recruit Nelson Cruz, according to Cruz’s agent, on this show from Thursday, December, 27.

Jonathan Schoop also helped to recruit the underrated slugger to his new team — and also helped sell the Twins on Cruz.

Cruz’s agent talked about the recruitment process, Cruz’s leadership abilities, as well as how he uses diet, workout, massage therapy and sleep routine to defy the normal age-related decline.

Topics:
News



News

Previous Story Bears have no plans to rest starters in regular-season finale vs. Vikings Next Story Zulgad: Mentor first, slugger second: Cruz signing is all about getting the most out of Sano