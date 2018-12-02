Detroit bound: Gophers to face Georgia Tech in Quick Lane Bowl

The Gophers will be headed to Detroit to play in their first bowl game under P.J. Fleck.

A week after qualifying for a postseason game by beating the Wisconsin, the Gophers learned they will play Georgia Tech (7-5, 5-3 ACC) in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 in Detroit. The game will kick off at 4:15 p.m. at Ford Field and be carried by ESPN.

The Gophers also played in the Quick Lane Bowl in 2015, beating Central Michigan 21-14 under Tracy Claeys.

The Gophers finished 6-6 overall and 3-6 in Fleck’s second season. The Gophers did not qualify for a bowl last season as they went 5-7 in Fleck’s first year.

Minnesota and Georgia Tech have never played, but the Gophers have played 21 games against current ACC schools. The Gophers are 14-7 in those games, including a 9-3 mark against their most-played opponent, Pittsburgh.

Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson announced he will retire following this bowl game. The 61-year-old has an 83-59 record in 11 seasons and is the fourth-winningest coach in program history.