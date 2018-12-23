Eagles win means Vikings will have something to play for next Sunday

The Vikings needed three things to happen this weekend in order to clinch a playoff berth.

The first occurred on Saturday when Tennessee rallied to beat Washington. The second happened on Sunday when the Vikings beat the Lions in Detroit. But the third failed to happen as the Eagles beat Houston on a last-second field goal in Philadelphia. An Eagles loss or tie against the Texans would have given Minnesota a spot in the playoffs.

The Vikings (8-6-1) must now beat Chicago next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to earn a postseason berth or have the Eagles (8-7) lose in Washington. A Vikings loss and an Eagles loss would put Minnesota in the playoffs. An Eagles win and a Vikings loss would eliminate Minnesota from the postseason.