Former Wild GM Chuck Fletcher gets another chance with Flyers

Chuck Fletcher spent much of his nine seasons as Wild general manager in win-now mode. However, his teams never got past the second round of the playoffs and he was fired last spring after the Wild were ousted from the postseason by Winnipeg.

It didn’t take Fletcher long to get his next opportunity.

The 51-year-old was named executive vice president and general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, replacing the fired Ron Hextall.

Hextall was shown the door because he had a long-term plan that hadn’t produced a winner. Fletcher, who had been working for the New Jersey Devils, will be expected to change that.

The organization is filled with prospects, including AHL goalie Carter Hart, but the Flyers want to win now. Philadelphia is 11-12-2 with 24 points, putting them one spot ahead of last-place New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division.

Will Fletcher deal some of those prospects for immediate help?

The Wild made six consecutive playoff appearances from 2012 to 2018 under Fletcher but lost in the first round four times and in the second twice.

Wild owner Craig Leipold told ESPN that Fletcher will be “absolutely fantastic” as general manager in Philadelphia.

“I think it’s just what Philly needs,” Leipold told Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. “I think everybody’s going to be happy: win, win, win. I think he’ll be absolutely fantastic in Philadelphia. He’s a great general manager. He’s a very cerebral guy. He’s very good at building a playoff team, and he looks further ahead than just the year they’re in and next year. He’s going to be very successful.”