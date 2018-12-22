Here’s how the Vikings can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday

The Vikings got some help from Tennessee on Saturday as the Titans rallied for a 25-16 victory over Washington on Malcolm Butler’s 56-yard interception return for a touchdown with six seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Washington’s loss means the Vikings (7-6-1) can lock up an NFC playoff berth with a win at Detroit (5-9) on Sunday and an Eagles (7-7) loss or tie against Houston (10-4) in Philadelphia. The Vikings-Lions and Eagles-Texans games both will begin at noon.

The Vikings are looking for their third playoff berth in Mike Zimmer’s five seasons as coach.

Minnesota won the NFC North last season, but the Chicago Bears locked up the division last week with a win over Green Bay. That means the best the Vikings can do is grab a wild card spot as the fifth or sixth seed.