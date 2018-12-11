How will the Twins pick a leadoff hitter? Season outlook and Changeup Camp

The Twins have lost a couple of good on-base-percentage hitters (Joe Mauer, Robbie Grossman), and now they need to find a leadoff hitter. Where will they look for that?

Patrick Reusse joins the show with his suggestion for the next Twins’ leadoff hitter. He also asked Derek Wetmore about the Twins’ wOBA.

Topics includes the 2019 season outlook, the Twins’ plan, Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano, Jonathan Schoop, Jorge Polanco, Trevor May, Kohl Stewart, Kyle Gibson, Fernando Romero, Weighted On-Base Average and Derek Falvey’s Changeup Camp.