How long will struggling Wild be without Mikko Koivu?

The struggling Wild might be without Mikko Koivu for an extended period.

The center sustained what clearly appeared to be a knee injury — NHL teams prefer to go with terms such as lower-body injury — in the Wild’s loss on Thursday at Calgary and missed Minnesota’s 7-2 loss on Friday in Edmonton.

Koivu returned to Minnesota to be examined following the Calgary loss. The Athletic reports the initial diagnosis was a sprained left MCL. That could mean Koivu will miss a month or more.

Koivu was injured when he took a knee-on-knee hit from Flames defenseman Mark Giordano during the third period. Giordano was only given a two-minute penalty for tripping but on Friday the NHL suspended him for two games.

Calgary’s Mark Giordano has been suspended for two games for kneeing Minnesota’s Mikko Koivu. https://t.co/771Qz2CB0z — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 8, 2018

The 35-year-old Koivu has not sat out for an extended time because of injury since he broke his ankle during the 2013-14 season and missed 17 games.

He has four goals and 17 assists in 27 games this season for the Wild.

The Wild, which does not play again until Tuesday, lost two of three games on a trip to western Canada and have lost five of the past six games. The Wild’s 32 points put them one point out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.