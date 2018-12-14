P.J. Fleck agrees to contract extension that will run through 2023 season

P.J. Fleck has agreed to a one-year contract extension that will run through the 2023 season. Approval on the deal came from the University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Friday morning.

Fleck, 38, received a five-year, $18 million deal when he was hired as the Gophers coach in January 2017 after four seasons at Western Michigan. He then was given a one-year extension in November 2017. This current extension will expire in January 2024.

The Gophers are 6-6 this season and will play Georgia Tech on Dec. 26 in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. Minnesota is coming off a 37-15 victory at Wisconsin to close the regular season. That marked the Gophers’ first time winning Paul Bunyan’s Axe since 2003.

The Gophers were 5-7 last season in Fleck’s first year on the sideline and did not get to a bowl game.

“The growth of this program is evident,” Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said. “Coach Fleck is building a team that excels on and off the field. He recruits at an extreme level and has brought in the highest ranked classes in school history. His players are continually involved in the community and his program has produced record numbers of Academic All-Americans and Academic All-Big Ten honorees. I look forward to more continued success as Coach Fleck builds his program.”

The KSTP-TV website has more specifics on the terms of Fleck’s contract extension.