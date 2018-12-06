Pierogi is a food not a nationality (ep. 120)

Since we last convened four our own summit the Premier League has played two rounds of games so the guys have plenty to talk about over a couple pints at Brits. The craic was outstanding, if we do say so ourselves, while discussing the end of the Mark Hughs era (hopefully for good), the cracking North London Derby, what the heck was Pickford doing, and Wolves upsetting Chelsea. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn answer your emails, John get’s something off his chest in Just Be Cos, Producer Jonathan has the penultimate MLS segment of the season (for real this time), and we wrap the show with a pair of discussions about Manchester City cheating and English talent not getting Premier League playing time. All that and much more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!