Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo is less than one and done

John DeFilippo didn’t last one season as the Vikings offensive coordinator.

The team fired DeFilippo on Tuesday morning after another disappointing performance by the Vikings’ offense in a 21-7 loss at Seattle on Monday night. The loss dropped the Vikings to 6-6-1 on the season, although they continue to hold the sixth and final playoff seed in the NFC.

Quarterbacks coach Kevin Sefanski will take over for DeFilippo.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer questioned DeFilippo’s play-calling after the Vikings’ 25-20 loss on Nov. 18 in Chicago in a Monday night game. The Vikings rebounded the following Sunday with a 24-17 victory over Green Bay — Zimmer praised DeFilippo in his opening comments in his postgame press conference — but then lost to New England (24-10) and Seattle as their offensive sputtered.

The Vikings went 2-for-10 on third down, 0-for-2 on fourth down and did not score on four attempts from inside the Seahawks 4-yard line in the fourth quarter trailing by only six points on Monday night.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, signed to a thee-year, $84 million free agent contract in March, has been struggling. The offensive line has had issues all season long and DeFilippo’s play-calling has been suspect as the Vikings have gone 1-3 since their bye week.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Zimmer really only had control of one of those things — he isn’t going to bench Cousins and there are no new offensive linemen who would be an upgrade — and so DeFilippo was the guy to go.

DeFilippo isn’t the first offensive coordinator to leave the Vikings during the season under Zimmer. Norv Turner either resigned or was pushed out during the 2016 season and replaced by tight ends coach Pat Shurmur. Shurmur was so good in his job last season that after the Vikings went 13-3 and advanced to the NFC title game, he was named head coach of the New York Giants.

DeFilippo’s was on the coaching staff of the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Vikings for the NFC championship. He was quarterbacks coach on that club and it was believed his work with Nick Foles, who took over for an injured Carson Wentz, played a big role in the Eagles winning the Super Bowl.

DeFilippo also has been a hot name as an NFL head coaching candidate. If that remains true, he will now have the chance to begin interview early with teams looking for a coach.