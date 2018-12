To rave reviews we’re back and trolling for episode two of Reusse and Judd Unchained! Patrick Reusse and Judd Zulgad discuss who’s to blame for the Vikings loss to the Patriots, which Gopher has had a worse career than Vic Viramontes, and Pat’s trip to the Ziggy this weekend. Positive Pat makes a return as well as Unchained Pat & Judd closing out the show.