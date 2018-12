The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are want a win in Seattle (dead or alive). For some insight on the Seedy Seahawks is long-time Friend of the Program Dayna O’Gorman (@DaynaOG) of Our Turf. Plus our guy Eric Eager (@PFF_Eric) of Pro Football Focus swings into to talk Purple, Super Bowl favorites, and who the most annoying Green Bay Packers head coaching hire would be.