Trae Waynes won’t play against Seahawks; Eric Kendricks listed as questionable

Cornerback Trae Waynes won’t play in the Vikings’ game against Seattle on Monday night after suffering a concussion last Sunday at New England.

Waynes did not practice this week so it comes as no surprise that he wasn’t cleared to play. This will be the second game the veteran has missed this season because of a concussion. He also sat out the Vikings’ victory on Oct. 7 at Philadelphia after being injured Sept. 27 against the Rams. That was the first game Waynes missed since Dec. 18, 2016, against Indianapolis.

Rookie Holton Hill, signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, will see extensive playing time with Waynes out.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (ribs) is listed as questionable, while tight end David Morgan (knee) and wide receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) are out.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) was limited against the Patriots but he has no injury designation for this game, meaning he should be full go. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) also has no injury designation.