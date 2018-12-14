Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Do You Know Zee Dolphin? feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to start off the Kevin Stefanski dynasty with a flogging of the Mediocre Far-Less-Superior-Miracle Miami Dolphins Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. stops in to chat about the DeFilippo-Stefanski change as well as which Vikings may be returning from injury Sunday. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon and Climbing the Pocket. swings by to preview the Dolphins and our mutual crush Minkah Fitzpatrick.