Vikings have four named to NFC Pro Bowl roster

The Vikings had three defensive players and one on offense named to the NFC team for this season’s Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter, linebacker Anthony Barr, safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen will represent the Vikings in the all-star game.

Hunter was picked for the Pro Bowl for the first time. He is tied for second in the NFL with Houston’s J.J. Watt and Denver’s Von Miller with 14.5 sacks on the season. The Rams’ Aaron Donald leads the league with 16.5 sacks.

Barr ranks fifth on the Vikings with 49 tackles and has three sacks, including two on Sunday against Miami. Barr also has two passes broken up and a forced fumble. This is the fourth time in a row Barr has been picked to the Pro Bowl roster.

Smith, who is heading to his fourth Pro Bowl, is second on the Viking with 71 tackles and has three sacks, three interceptions, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Thielen, who will be going to his second consecutive Pro Bowl, is second in the NFL to New Orleans’ Michael Thomas with 105 receptions — Thomas has 109 on the season — and is eighth with 1,255 yards and tied for seventh with nine touchdowns.

Players for the Pro Bowl were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches with each group’s vote counting one-third toward determining the 88 players who were selected. The game will be played in Camping World Stadium at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27 and televised by both ABC and ESPN.