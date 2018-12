The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to take care of business Sunday in a near must-win game visiting the Dilapidated Detroit Lions. We got Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast for the latest scoops and insight on the team. Plus our guy Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1 and Climbing the Pocket breakdown why the Vikings offense was successful under interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.