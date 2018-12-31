Where the Vikings will draft this spring and their 2019 opponents

The Vikings’ 24-10 loss to Chicago on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium cost them a playoff berth and also locks them into a draft position before the postseason begins.

Minnesota’s 8-7-1 record means they will have the 18th pick in the 2019 draft.

The first five picks will go to Arizona (3-13), San Francisco (4-12), the New York Jets (4-12), Oakland (4-12) and Tampa Bay (5-11).

The Nos. 6-10 picks will be the New York Giants (5-11), Jacksonville (5-11), Detroit (6-10), Denver (6-10) and Buffalo (6-10).

Cincinnati (6-10) will have the 11th pick, followed by Green Bay (6-9-1), Miami (7-9), Atlanta (7-9), Washington (7-9), Carolina (7-9) and Cleveland (7-8-1).

Vikings’ 2019 opponents are set

The NFL schedule for 2019 won’t be released until April, but here’s a look at the teams the Vikings will play next season.