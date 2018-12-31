Where the Vikings will draft this spring and their 2019 opponents

The Vikings’ 24-10 loss to Chicago on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium cost them a playoff berth and also locks them into a draft position before the postseason begins.
Minnesota’s 8-7-1 record means they will have the 18th pick in the 2019 draft.
The first five picks will go to Arizona (3-13), San Francisco (4-12), the New York Jets (4-12), Oakland (4-12) and Tampa Bay (5-11).
The Nos. 6-10 picks will be the New York Giants (5-11), Jacksonville (5-11), Detroit (6-10), Denver (6-10) and Buffalo (6-10).
Cincinnati (6-10) will have the 11th pick, followed by Green Bay (6-9-1), Miami (7-9), Atlanta (7-9), Washington (7-9), Carolina (7-9) and Cleveland (7-8-1).
Vikings’ 2019 opponents are set
The NFL schedule for 2019 won’t be released until April, but here’s a look at the teams the Vikings will play next season.
HOME: Bears, Lions, Packers, Eagles, Redskins, Raiders, Broncos, Falcons
AWAY: Bears, Lions, Packers, Chargers, Giants, Cowboys, Chiefs, Seahawks
