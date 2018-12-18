Wild suffer key loss on the blue line

The Wild reportedly will be without defenseman Matt Dumba for an unknown period because of an upper-body injury suffered Saturday against Calgary.

Coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters that Dumba likely will miss a week and it could be more. It’s unknown when Dumba was injured but it likely was in his fight with Matthew Tkachuk that occured 40 seconds into Saturday’s game

Dumba, however, remained in the game until the end of the first period.

Tkachuk fought Dumba because Dumba put an open-ice hit on the Flames’ Mikael Backlund late in the meeting between the teams on Dec. 6 in Calgary. Backlund ended up in concussion protocol after that hit. The NHL cleared Dumba, saying it was a clean play, but the Flames were unhappy with the timing of it.

Dumba’s loss is a big one for the Wild. He leads all NHL defensemen with 12 goals, including six on the power play. The Wild did not immediately make a move to replace Dumba, meaning Nate Prosser will play against San Jose on Tuesday night.