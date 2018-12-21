Wild’s Dumba to have surgery, will miss significant time

A day after losing in Pittsburgh, the Wild got more bad news Friday when general manger Paul Fenton said defenseman Matt Dumba will have surgery and be out for an extended period.

Dumba was leading NHL defensemen in scoring with 12 goals, including six on the power play, when he suffered an upper body injury last Saturday in the Wild’s loss to Calgary at Xcel Energy Center. Dumba played most of the first period before departing, but it’s believed he was injured in a fight with the Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk that happened less than a minute into the game.

Fenton said Dumba is expected to have surgery next week and “will be out for a significant time.”

Fenton on Matt Dumba: "He's had a second opinion. He's expected to have surgery next week…he will be out for a significant time. We have a general timeline…but let's see how surgery goes…upper body." #mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 21, 2018

Because this is the NHL, the Wild are only calling this an upper-body injury.

Dumba was signed to a five-year, $30 million before the season. He has 22 points in 32 games and was averaging 23 minutes, 23 seconds of ice time, putting him second on the team behind Ryan Suter (25:57).

The Wild will play host to Dallas on Saturday before the NHL’s Christmas break begins. Minnesota, which is currently out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, then will be off until next Thursday.